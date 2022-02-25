Crowny Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $108,939.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041984 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.53 or 0.06898122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,849.85 or 1.00388836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

