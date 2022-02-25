Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CCEL opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Cryo-Cell International has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryo-Cell International during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.