CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LAW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.45.

NYSE LAW opened at $32.60 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

