CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $45.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CS Disco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,819 shares of company stock worth $3,398,898.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

