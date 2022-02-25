CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,830,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 836,469 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of CSX worth $708,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

About CSX (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.