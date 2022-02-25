Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,990 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 259.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in TEGNA by 62.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGNA opened at $22.53 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

