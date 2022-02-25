Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,539,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $562.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $636.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $501.67 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.