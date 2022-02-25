Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 1,248.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,727 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of American Well worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at $113,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $702,790.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $116,169.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,656 shares of company stock worth $3,219,437. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

