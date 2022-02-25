Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,835 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of Big Lots worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 77.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 206.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $34.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.16. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.57 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.67.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

