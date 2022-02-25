Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Markel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 190,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,633,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $160,447,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Markel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,469,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

MKL opened at $1,212.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,238.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,252.50. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $1,077.41 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 18.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 75.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total value of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

