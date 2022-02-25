Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,217 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

