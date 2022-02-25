Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 347,413 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 159,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 398,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 152,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,536 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $42.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 29,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $1,164,068.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $3,293,597 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

