Cumulus Media Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cumulus Media in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $215.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.10 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

