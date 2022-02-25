Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.11. 113,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,681. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,797,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $117,982,075.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,993,949 shares of company stock worth $122,299,586 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.