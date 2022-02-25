Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Posts Earnings Results

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.11. 113,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,681. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.21.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 324.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 43,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.