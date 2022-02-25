CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will report sales of $121.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.50 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $117.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $505.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.00 million to $506.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $550.97 million, with estimates ranging from $538.00 million to $567.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $23.63. 533,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,518. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,204,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,858,000 after buying an additional 628,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after buying an additional 942,421 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,166,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,803,000 after buying an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,017,000 after buying an additional 64,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.