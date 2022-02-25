Cyba (LON:CYBA) Trading Down 5.3%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,866,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,140,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £11.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50.
About Cyba (LON:CYBA)
Recommended Stories
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Cyba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.