Cyba (LON:CYBA) Trading Down 5.3%

Cyba Plc (LON:CYBA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 2,866,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 1,140,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.93. The stock has a market cap of £11.24 million and a P/E ratio of -4.50.

About Cyba (LON:CYBA)

CYBA plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing cyber resilience solutions through a combination of strategic acquisitions. The company was formerly known as GCQC plc and changed its name to CYBA plc in January 2019. CYBA plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

