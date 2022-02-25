CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.39.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $154.49 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 1.36.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

