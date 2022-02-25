Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. Approximately 67,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 636,713 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.46.

Specifically, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $268,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 713,580 shares of company stock valued at $10,176,570 and sold 60,000 shares valued at $859,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $39,711,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $57,092,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $1,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $1,484,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

