Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 204.75% and a negative net margin of 1,061.13%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,332 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,713. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

