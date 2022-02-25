DA Davidson Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.15% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.95.
Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $179.56 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $155.92 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.46.
In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 in the last three months.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
