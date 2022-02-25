DA Davidson Lowers Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $275.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $400.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $447.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (down from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.95.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $179.56 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $155.92 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.46.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

