DA Davidson Weighs in on Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.35 per share for the year.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.