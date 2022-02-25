DA Davidson Weighs in on Douglas Dynamics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $2.35 per share for the year.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $811.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.
About Douglas Dynamics (Get Rating)
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Douglas Dynamics (PLOW)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.