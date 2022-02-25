Dana (NYSE:DAN) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dana from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Dana stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Dana has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Dana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,295,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 62,244 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dana by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Dana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 872,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

