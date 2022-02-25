Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 521 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after buying an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after buying an additional 1,837,111 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after buying an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 30.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,192,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,518,000 after buying an additional 281,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $128.16 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.49.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total transaction of $1,052,798.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,626 shares of company stock worth $20,369,583. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.52.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

