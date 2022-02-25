Dark Forest Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,192 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Under Armour by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,094,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,996,000 after purchasing an additional 731,826 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Under Armour by 1.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,289,000 after purchasing an additional 51,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 5.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,552,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,685,000 after purchasing an additional 180,680 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 109,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley upgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Under Armour Company Profile (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.