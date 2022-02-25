Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $113,000 in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLV. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth about $965,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,447,000. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWLV opened at $9.72 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

