Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases 4,909 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 1,014.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Personalis were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Personalis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,085,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Personalis by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 139,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,184 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $54,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSNL stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $35.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $449.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

