Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 10,226 Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 31.1% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 98,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 12.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSAA opened at $9.75 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

