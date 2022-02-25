Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.70

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 950325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.97.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $394.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 25.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 70,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Daseke by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

