Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MSP. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Datto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Datto currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Datto has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 13,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $353,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Datto by 300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Datto by 28.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Datto by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Datto by 258.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

