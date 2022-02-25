Datwyler (OTCBB:DATWY) Price Target Cut to CHF 374 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Datwyler (OTCBB:DATWY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 443 to CHF 374 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
