David M. Mott Acquires 65,817 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) Director David M. Mott bought 65,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $102,674.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.04. IMARA Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IMARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in IMARA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IMARA by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 27,416 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IMARA in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

