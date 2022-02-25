Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($12.27) to €9.50 ($10.80) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

