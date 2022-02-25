Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNL – Get Rating) traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.16. 4,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 60,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL)
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.