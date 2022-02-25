Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $355.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $342.76 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.37 and its 200-day moving average is $360.14.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

