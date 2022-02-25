Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 79,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 491.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 22,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company stock opened at $342.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $368.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.14. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Deere & Company (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
