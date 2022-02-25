Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

DH opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.