DeGate (DG) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. DeGate has a total market cap of $16.31 million and $6.19 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041905 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.27 or 0.06835330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,872.67 or 0.99955138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047705 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate launched on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,229,193 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

