Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) will post sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delcath Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560,000.00 and the lowest is $540,000.00. Delcath Systems reported sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Delcath Systems will report full year sales of $2.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.33 million to $2.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delcath Systems.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

DCTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delcath Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel bought 23,200 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCTH stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.43. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

Delcath Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Delcath Systems (DCTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.