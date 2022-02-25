Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delcath Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.60.

DCTH stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

In related news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

