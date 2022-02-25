Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Issues Earnings Results

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE:DKL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,660. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

