Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.84 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
