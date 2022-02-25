Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $66.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $55.84 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $10,033,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 48,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,433,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

