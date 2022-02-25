Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

