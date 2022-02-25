Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of DEN stock traded up $2.37 on Friday, reaching $70.37. 12,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,981. Denbury has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.36.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.
Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
