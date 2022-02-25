Dero (DERO) Reaches Market Cap of $132.66 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $132.66 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.83 or 0.00029958 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,499.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.13 or 0.06914354 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00270906 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00768274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00068954 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.78 or 0.00386778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.58 or 0.00214123 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,210,857 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.