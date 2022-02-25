Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Price Target to $12.00

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.92% from the company’s current price.

PTVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $17.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth $563,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 23.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 143,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

