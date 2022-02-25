Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $210.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $130.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $117.49 and a 1-year high of $394.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.09 and a 200-day moving average of $212.19. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.89 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $68,852.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

