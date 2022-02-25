Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $180.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.66.
SQ stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23.
In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.
About Square (Get Rating)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
