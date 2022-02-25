Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $180.00

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.66.

SQ stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 88.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $460,544.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Square by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Square by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

