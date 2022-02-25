Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($43.52) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,075 ($41.82) to GBX 3,150 ($42.84) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($51.68) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,374.44 ($45.89).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,669.50 ($49.90) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,305.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,048.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,695.50 ($50.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £49.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.40) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($8,313.16).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

