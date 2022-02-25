Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target to €36.00

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($43.18) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FSNUY. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.11. 113,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

