Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target to €65.00

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €65.00 ($73.86) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WRDLY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Worldline from €65.00 ($73.86) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Worldline from €78.00 ($88.64) to €64.00 ($72.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRDLY opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.71.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

